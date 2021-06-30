Previous
I'm here Mum! by mave
Photo 1181

I'm here Mum!

Took a few shots of sparrows and their chicks in the garden the other day. This appealed to me.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
323% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet - great shot - fav
July 1st, 2021  
Babs ace
Aw so cute, poor little thing it must be his first time out in the big wide and wonderful.
July 1st, 2021  
