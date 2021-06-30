Sign up
Photo 1181
I'm here Mum!
Took a few shots of sparrows and their chicks in the garden the other day. This appealed to me.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
2
2
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
19th June 2021 8:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparrow
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet - great shot - fav
July 1st, 2021
Babs
ace
Aw so cute, poor little thing it must be his first time out in the big wide and wonderful.
July 1st, 2021
