A charabanc
A charabanc

We went to the Shuttleworth Military Airshow today. The weather was kind to us and all the WWI and WWII planes flew, including a couple of acrobatic gliders. Unfortunately the weather wasn't good enough for the Victorian planes to fly. They have a plane built in 1903 which still flies! We were there less than an hour after the gates opened and were in the overspill car park, but only yards from the runway and close enough to see all the displays. This was the 'chara' which ran from the 'big house' to the cafe and shop area.
Mave

Beryl Lloyd ace
A stunning old charabanc - so well looked after ,and a ride on site !
July 5th, 2021  
Lin ace
Great capture - looks like fun!
July 5th, 2021  
