How lucky!! by mave
Photo 1187

How lucky!!

Managed to catch this dragonfly on the wing at RSPB Sandy yesterday. He was flying back and forth over the water lillies but never landed.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Carole Sandford ace
Well done Mave! They are not easy to capture!
July 6th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Lovely to see him! They are so difficult to capture in flight so very well done!
July 6th, 2021  
Mave
@carole_sandford Thanks Carole. Didn't know I'd got it till I put it on the computer.
July 6th, 2021  
Mave
@pamknowler Thanks Pam. Pure luck!
July 6th, 2021  
Bep
Wonderful capture.
July 6th, 2021  
Lin ace
Fantastic shot!
July 6th, 2021  
Shirley B
A great capture and so colourful.
July 6th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done -- super shot !
July 6th, 2021  
