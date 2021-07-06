Sign up
Photo 1187
How lucky!!
Managed to catch this dragonfly on the wing at RSPB Sandy yesterday. He was flying back and forth over the water lillies but never landed.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
8
1
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
dragonfly
,
sandy
Carole Sandford
ace
Well done Mave! They are not easy to capture!
July 6th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Lovely to see him! They are so difficult to capture in flight so very well done!
July 6th, 2021
Mave
@carole_sandford
Thanks Carole. Didn't know I'd got it till I put it on the computer.
July 6th, 2021
Mave
@pamknowler
Thanks Pam. Pure luck!
July 6th, 2021
Bep
Wonderful capture.
July 6th, 2021
Lin
ace
Fantastic shot!
July 6th, 2021
Shirley B
A great capture and so colourful.
July 6th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done -- super shot !
July 6th, 2021
