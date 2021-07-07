Previous
Next
Pied wagtail by mave
Photo 1188

Pied wagtail

Spotted this pied wagtail in the gardens of the Lodge at RSPB Sandy on Monday.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
325% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Pretty bird
July 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise