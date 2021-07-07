Sign up
Photo 1188
Pied wagtail
Spotted this pied wagtail in the gardens of the Lodge at RSPB Sandy on Monday.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
1
0
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
1188
photos
82
followers
88
following
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
5th July 2021 1:29pm
Tags
wagtail
,
rspb
,
lodge
Casablanca
ace
Pretty bird
July 7th, 2021
