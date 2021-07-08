Previous
Is he lost? by mave
Photo 1189

Is he lost?

This person was in the garden of the Lodge at RSPB Sandy. Don't know why he was there, or what he was doing.
He would have looked the part except for his watch, and maybe his shoes.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha !! dressing the part !! shame about the watch and trainers !! Great capture Mave !
July 8th, 2021  
