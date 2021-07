St Ives, Cambridgeshire

This is the bridge at St Ives, Cambridgeshire. There used to be a chapel in the building at the centre. The arches on the left side were demolished during the English Civil War to stop invading soldiers crossing. They were later replaced but to a different style to the ones on the right. St Ives is very picturesque.

I am posting this because I had a wisdom tooth extracted and didn't take any photos.