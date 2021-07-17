Sign up
Photo 1197
A Shirley Poppy
A walk by the river with friends. The Council had made wild flower beds in swathes across the riverside park. We found out that the poppies with white edges were Shirley Poppies
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
4
2
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
1197
photos
83
followers
88
following
327% complete
View this month »
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-J330FN
Taken
15th July 2021 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
river
,
poppies
Asli
ace
Beauty!
July 18th, 2021
Bep
Lovely!
July 18th, 2021
Shirley B
A most unusual beauty.
July 18th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Really beautiful!
July 18th, 2021
