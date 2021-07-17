Previous
A Shirley Poppy by mave
A Shirley Poppy

A walk by the river with friends. The Council had made wild flower beds in swathes across the riverside park. We found out that the poppies with white edges were Shirley Poppies
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Asli ace
Beauty!
July 18th, 2021  
Bep
Lovely!
July 18th, 2021  
Shirley B
A most unusual beauty.
July 18th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Really beautiful!
July 18th, 2021  
