Think of a title by mave
Photo 1204

Think of a title

Not taking as many pictures as usual. I think I have lost my mojo. One from Sandy a couple of weeks ago.
28th July 2021

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....


Casablanca ace
Interesting image: sensible title..... "Contemplation" perhaps?
Tongue-in-cheek title......"You just can't get the staff....."

Mojo will return. Mine went off for a walk too. When you see something that interests you, it wanders back.
July 28th, 2021  
