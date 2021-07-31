Previous
Next
A buzzer by mave
Photo 1207

A buzzer

Took this in the Coton Manor gardens. Lots of bees and butterflies. I am afraid of these wasps and bees unless I have my camera in my hand. Must be psychological!
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
330% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great capture !
July 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise