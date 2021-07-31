Sign up
Photo 1207
A buzzer
Took this in the Coton Manor gardens. Lots of bees and butterflies. I am afraid of these wasps and bees unless I have my camera in my hand. Must be psychological!
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
1
0
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
29th July 2021 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflies
,
bees
,
wasps
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great capture !
July 31st, 2021
