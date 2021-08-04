Previous
Next
Another flamingo by mave
Photo 1211

Another flamingo

Another flamingo at Coton Manor Gardens. Nearly pink!
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Love his fragile pose
August 4th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
So elegant
August 4th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
August 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise