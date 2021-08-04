Sign up
Photo 1211
Another flamingo
Another flamingo at Coton Manor Gardens. Nearly pink!
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
3
1
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
29th July 2021 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flamingo
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love his fragile pose
August 4th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
So elegant
August 4th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
August 4th, 2021
