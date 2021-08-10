Previous
Peacock butterfly by mave
Photo 1217

Peacock butterfly

We had a photography club trip to Anglesey Abbey yesterday. This peacock butterfly was just a little high up for me. The taller members got a better view.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Casablanca ace
You still caught the lovely wing design. Very nice.
August 10th, 2021  
Bep
Very nice!
August 10th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nicely captured Mave !
August 10th, 2021  
