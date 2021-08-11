Sign up
Photo 1218
Love ......
A couple of the statues in the rose garden at Anglesey Abbey. They are not really so close!!
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
Tags
garden
,
statues
xbm
Disappointing that the main dahlias are not out yet. 10 days?
August 11th, 2021
