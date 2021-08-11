Previous
Love ...... by mave
Photo 1218

Love ......

A couple of the statues in the rose garden at Anglesey Abbey. They are not really so close!!
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
xbm
Disappointing that the main dahlias are not out yet. 10 days?
August 11th, 2021  
