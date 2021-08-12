Sign up
Photo 1219
Butterfly bush
Went to visit friends early this week and saw this in their garden. I didn't know what it was but later was told it was a buddlea (can't spell it!). I didn't know there was one this colour. I love it!
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Photo Details
Tags
bush
,
butterfly-
Dianne
It is beautiful.
August 12th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty and a great capture - I would love one of this variety in my garden !
August 12th, 2021
