Previous
Next
Butterfly bush by mave
Photo 1219

Butterfly bush

Went to visit friends early this week and saw this in their garden. I didn't know what it was but later was told it was a buddlea (can't spell it!). I didn't know there was one this colour. I love it!
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
333% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
It is beautiful.
August 12th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty and a great capture - I would love one of this variety in my garden !
August 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise