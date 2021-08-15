Previous
Not a dahlia! by mave
Not a dahlia!

I thought this was a dahlia. But I took this in the rose garden at Anglesey Abbey. And the dahlias were in a completely separate part of the gardens.
Mave

My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
