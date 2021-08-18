Previous
A wildlife walk by mave
Photo 1225

A wildlife walk

Our wildlife group met up this afternoon for a walk round our local nature reserve. We had a good turnout, a good 'catch-up' and managed to learn new flowers, find dragonflies ( this one is a ruddy darter) and take a few pictures too.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Bep
Lovely images. Love the dragonfly
August 18th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely collage to record your day , so good to get out and about - so much to see in nature !
August 18th, 2021  
