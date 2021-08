Hasn't she grown!

Taken when we went to York to see my son, his wife and my two grandchildren. We see quite a difference in them with not seeing them so often. Especially with the pandemic and lockdowns. But, being the size I am, I was not too surprised to see Laura had grown as tall as me. And she is only 12! I suppose it won't be too long before Harry (8 years old) catches up too!