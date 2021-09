App? Which app?

We met up with old friends for lunch today. Jill and I worked together for years until about 2001 when I came south to be with Den. Later we used to meet up for holidays in our caravans. We no longer have our caravans, but still like to meet up a few times a year, especially after they moved to Northants to be nearer their son and family.

The picture shows Jill, who has fallen and broken her wrist, trying to order a meal through the app and finding it a bit awkward.