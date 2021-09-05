Sign up
Photo 1243
No herons
We had a walk round Paxton Pits, our local nature reserve. The picture is the heron lake, but I think it might havd been a bit warm for them today.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
paxton-pits
,
heron-lake
carol white
ace
A lovely scene and composition
September 5th, 2021
