Photo 1247
In a Cambridge garden
Taken last Monday on our trip to Cambridge. I'm not good at B&W but this just popped out at me.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
365
DMC-G80
6th September 2021 12:38pm
b&w
cambridge
