Dancing in the street by mave
Photo 1251

Dancing in the street

These are one group of folk dancers we saw dancing on the esplanade in Swannage yesterday. The costumes, makeup, the music and the energy they put into it made it very entertaining!
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Nina Ganci
super fun capture
September 13th, 2021  
Shirley B
Love the striped stockings of the lady on the left.
September 13th, 2021  
carol white ace
Great capture of the Morris dancers
September 13th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
“Border Morris Dancers” - Our daughter danced with the Lincoln Troupe for around 6 months (they are most certainly not the balloon and white hanky dancers more commonly thought of when you mention Morris Dancing)
September 13th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot - fun to watch !
September 13th, 2021  
