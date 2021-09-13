Sign up
Photo 1251
Dancing in the street
These are one group of folk dancers we saw dancing on the esplanade in Swannage yesterday. The costumes, makeup, the music and the energy they put into it made it very entertaining!
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Photo Details
Tags
music
,
makeup
,
folk
,
dancers
,
swannage
,
coatumes
Nina Ganci
super fun capture
September 13th, 2021
Shirley B
Love the striped stockings of the lady on the left.
September 13th, 2021
carol white
ace
Great capture of the Morris dancers
September 13th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
“Border Morris Dancers” - Our daughter danced with the Lincoln Troupe for around 6 months (they are most certainly not the balloon and white hanky dancers more commonly thought of when you mention Morris Dancing)
September 13th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot - fun to watch !
September 13th, 2021
