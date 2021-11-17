Previous
A wildlife walk by mave
Photo 1316

A wildlife walk

Out with our wildlife group this afternoon. These are phone pictures, as I took my new monocular instead of my camera today. It was great. I saw a spotted woodpecker, a great tit and two stone chats.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Babs ace
What a lovely collage. Looks like a lovely spot for a walk.
November 17th, 2021  
