Getting ready ....
Photo 1319

Getting ready ....

We visited Thomas and his parents today. They have bought a new Christmas decoration for outside above the front door. A lovely stag. It's still a bit early for it to go out, but we enjoyed seeing them check it out and get it working.
20th November 2021

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
