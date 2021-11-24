Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1323
Reflections
We had a really busy day today so the camera didn't come out. This is reflections in the lake taken yesterday at the nature reserve.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
1323
photos
87
followers
89
following
362% complete
View this month »
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-J330FN
Taken
23rd November 2021 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
lake
Suzie Townsend
ace
I can hardly see where it begins or ends. Great reflections.
November 24th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful reflections in this great photo
November 24th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Lovely
November 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close