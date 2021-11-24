Previous
Next
Reflections by mave
Photo 1323

Reflections

We had a really busy day today so the camera didn't come out. This is reflections in the lake taken yesterday at the nature reserve.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
362% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzie Townsend ace
I can hardly see where it begins or ends. Great reflections.
November 24th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful reflections in this great photo
November 24th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
Lovely
November 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise