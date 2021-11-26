Previous
Wimpole Hall by mave
Photo 1325

Wimpole Hall

An imposing house. We walked round the estate yesterday where they were preparing for their Winter Lights display
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
