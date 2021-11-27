Previous
Next
From the farm by mave
Photo 1326

From the farm

Wimpole Hall has a farm too. It was closed when we went so we could only see the animals out in the fields. The goats and horses were nowhere to be seen, but we saw the cows and quite a few chickens.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise