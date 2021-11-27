Sign up
Photo 1326
From the farm
Wimpole Hall has a farm too. It was closed when we went so we could only see the animals out in the fields. The goats and horses were nowhere to be seen, but we saw the cows and quite a few chickens.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
Mave
@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Tags
farm
,
cows
,
chickens
