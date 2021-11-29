Previous
Suddenly it's Winter! by mave
Suddenly it's Winter!

This morning we had a frosty walk round a Wintery nature reserve.
29th November 2021

Mave

@mave
My husband bought me a dslr camera a year ago and we joined the local U3a photography group. A new and very enjoyable hobby....
Photo Details

Shirley B
Bitterly cold here today. Shall not be venturing outside.
November 29th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Deliciously fresh
November 29th, 2021  
xbm
Yes, it suddenly feels much colder in East Anglia. Mind you, if it is sunny I like it!
November 29th, 2021  
