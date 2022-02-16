Sign up
Photo 1397
Bathing
My new lens arrived this morning. Shame I am stuck in the house just now, but I took a few in the garden. Pleased with it so far!
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
1
0
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1397
photos
89
followers
91
following
382% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
16th February 2022 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lens
,
garden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super shot So clear ..enjoy your new lense
February 16th, 2022
