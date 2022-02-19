Previous
It's snowing! by mave
Photo 1399

It's snowing!

We are in York visiting my son and his family. Yesterday was the storm and today it snowed. The grandchildren built a snowman!
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Mave

Sue Cooper ace
Nicely captured. It looks very pretty.
February 19th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Nice winter shot
February 19th, 2022  
