Photo 1399
It's snowing!
We are in York visiting my son and his family. Yesterday was the storm and today it snowed. The grandchildren built a snowman!
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
2
0
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
Tags
snow
,
york
,
snowman
Sue Cooper
ace
Nicely captured. It looks very pretty.
February 19th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Nice winter shot
February 19th, 2022
