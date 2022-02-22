Sign up
Photo 1402
Black headed gull
We managed a short walk in Riverside Park, St Neots. I caught this gull with my new lens. Getting this shot was more good luck than good management.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
Tags
lens
,
walk
,
gull
