Black headed gull

We managed a short walk in Riverside Park, St Neots. I caught this gull with my new lens. Getting this shot was more good luck than good management.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
