Photo 1405
An open gate
It's not often I get a picture of an open gate. Most country gates are closed. This is the second half of our walk at Bromham Lake nature reserve on our way to the picnic table for our lunch. Just about a mile round the lake. I am getting better!!
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1405
Tags
lunch
,
open
,
gate
