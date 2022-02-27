Sign up
Photo 1406
Swiss Gardens
A short walk and a picnic in the Swiss Gardens at Shuttleworth today. The weather was cool but lovely and sunny. A perfect winter day.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
3
2
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1406
photos
90
followers
92
following
385% complete
View this month »
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
27th February 2022 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
picnic
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful shot of a wonderful garden
February 27th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks lovely!
February 27th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely scene and reflections.
February 27th, 2022
