Swiss Gardens by mave
Swiss Gardens

A short walk and a picnic in the Swiss Gardens at Shuttleworth today. The weather was cool but lovely and sunny. A perfect winter day.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful shot of a wonderful garden
February 27th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks lovely!
February 27th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely scene and reflections.
February 27th, 2022  
