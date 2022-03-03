Previous
Our walk by mave
Our walk

We went to our local nature reserve and did a bit of - very amateur - bird watching. Fortunately we met up with more knowledgable friends. Had a chat and saw our first goosander. And it didn't rain!
3rd March 2022

Mave

