Photo 1409
Our walk
We went to our local nature reserve and did a bit of - very amateur - bird watching. Fortunately we met up with more knowledgable friends. Had a chat and saw our first goosander. And it didn't rain!
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-J330FN
Taken
3rd March 2022 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
watching
,
goosander
