Mr and Mrs by mave
Photo 1414

Mr and Mrs

From our visit to the nature reserve yesterday, taken with my new longer lens. A couple of tufted ducks. I didn't realise they had blue bills.
No new shots today, another visit to the dentist!
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
387% complete

carol white ace
A lovely capture of this pair.Fav😊
March 9th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Good catch…l9 gear lens helped you see more detail Mave.
March 9th, 2022  
