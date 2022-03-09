Sign up
Photo 1414
Mr and Mrs
From our visit to the nature reserve yesterday, taken with my new longer lens. A couple of tufted ducks. I didn't realise they had blue bills.
No new shots today, another visit to the dentist!
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
2
1
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1414
photos
89
followers
92
following
387% complete
View this month »
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
8th March 2022 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
tufted
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of this pair.Fav😊
March 9th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Good catch…l9 gear lens helped you see more detail Mave.
March 9th, 2022
