Chinese Bridge by mave
Photo 1422

Chinese Bridge

We went to Wrest Park with friends today. A lovely day. Lots of things to see and good walks. This is the Chinese bridge and there is a small Chinese building in the same area.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful bridge
March 17th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
What a lovely bridge!
March 17th, 2022  
