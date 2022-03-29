Sign up
Photo 1434
Self supporting
Another from Begwary Lakes. The tree had fallen and had been moved slightly so that it was supported on its own branches. It made a good natural arch over the path.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
0
0
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
Tags
tree
,
fallen
