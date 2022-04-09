Previous
Nesting by mave
Photo 1445

Nesting

We went to the local nature reserve again this morning. The birds are still collecting twigs for their nests.
9th April 2022

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
395% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
April 9th, 2022  
