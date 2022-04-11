Previous
A big meal! by mave
Photo 1447

A big meal!

I didn't take this! Den went to the nature reserve alone and managed to catch this grebe catching and feasting on this pike. It swallowed it whole although it looked bigger than the grebe! I wished I had gone with him when I saw this picture.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Mave

Joan Robillard ace
Can't get fresher sushi. Amazing
April 13th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wow! Super capture Fav!
April 13th, 2022  
