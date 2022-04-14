Previous
Happy family by mave
Happy family

Still water birds, but more peaceful today, and it's my picture, not Den's! We went to Priory Country Park in Bedford with friends today and this female mallard came by with 11 ducklings. So cute!
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Mave

Monica
Sweet!
April 14th, 2022  
