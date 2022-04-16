Previous
Blue tit by mave
Blue tit

We went out earlier than usual this morning. Less people and more wildlife. We have been trying to find different birds on the nature reserve, but being rank amateurs we can only identify a few. I was really pleased to catch this blue tit.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Mave

Anne ace
What a great capture Mave, fabulous!
April 16th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Lovely capture, he's almost camouflaged!
April 16th, 2022  
