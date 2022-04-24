Previous
Next
Mandarin ducks by mave
Photo 1460

Mandarin ducks

Close to Fritham is an ancient woodland with a lake nearby. We managed to photograph lots of birds, but the mandarins were a bit special.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
How very beautiful! Instant fav
April 24th, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
They’re beautiful. I always think they don’t look real because they’re so perfect. They look as if they’re wooden and have been beautifully painted.
April 24th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wow... Beautiful shot and ducks...I have never seen a Madarin duck only Wood ducks that are colorful too.
April 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such pretty little ducks ! - they look so unreal ! fav
April 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise