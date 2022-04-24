Sign up
Photo 1460
Mandarin ducks
Close to Fritham is an ancient woodland with a lake nearby. We managed to photograph lots of birds, but the mandarins were a bit special.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
4
3
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1460
photos
87
followers
91
following
400% complete
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
23rd April 2022 9:23am
mandarins
fritham
Casablanca
How very beautiful! Instant fav
April 24th, 2022
Sue Cooper
They’re beautiful. I always think they don’t look real because they’re so perfect. They look as if they’re wooden and have been beautifully painted.
April 24th, 2022
gloria jones
Wow... Beautiful shot and ducks...I have never seen a Madarin duck only Wood ducks that are colorful too.
April 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
Such pretty little ducks ! - they look so unreal ! fav
April 24th, 2022
