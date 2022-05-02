Previous
Lavenham by mave
Photo 1468

Lavenham

We went to Lavenham on our way home from a few days in Colchester with friends. It seems to be stuck in time.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Mave

@mave
Casablanca ace
Haven't been in Lavenham in a while. It doesn't look like it has changed!
May 9th, 2022  
