An acrobat by mave
Photo 1465

An acrobat

An acrobatic blue tit taken at our local nature reserve.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
Carole Sandford ace
Super close up capture Mave!
May 5th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful close up - he is busily pecking at the catkins !
May 5th, 2022  
