In the Sculpture Garden by mave
In the Sculpture Garden

On our U3a trip to Burghley we wandered through the sculpture garden. This is one of the exhibits.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
Casablanca ace
WOW! That is striking
May 9th, 2022  
Mave
@casablanca We came at it from behind so it was quite a surprise.
May 9th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 9th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
It looks so realistic
May 9th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Love this!
May 9th, 2022  
