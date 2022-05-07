Previous
Catalina by mave
Photo 1466

Catalina

We went to IWM Duxford yesterday. They had a flying day to celebrate VE Day. This is hubby's favourite aircraft.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
401% complete

Boxplayer ace
Wow, great close-up.
May 8th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Fantastic shot with the clouds behind. We adore Duxford.
May 8th, 2022  
