American Cemetery

Oh no, another collage!

We went to the American Cemetery at Madingley near Cambridge yesterday. A very sobering place to visit. There is a new information centre there now with timelines about America's involvement in WWII. The first picture is a very small area of the graves . Each with a name and date of death. The gravestones with a cross are Christian, and the stars are Jewish. The soldier in the second picture is one of four statues against the wall, with names of Americans who do not have graves, such as Navy personnel. And the whole wall is covered in names. The third picture is a view of the Chapel through the peaceful gardens and 'canals'. Some of the graves can be seen on the left, and the wall on the right is where Americans with no graves are remembered.

The last picture is showing the Stars and Stripes at half mast. This flag is normally flown at the top if the mast. But yesterday the President stated that all American flags should be flown at half mast in remembrance of the one million Americans who had died from Covid. After seeing that 400,000 Americans had died in WWII, this figure really hit home.