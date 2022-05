On the Common

Monday we went to our U3a Photography group meeting. Den is on the Committee and they had a meeting afterwards - in the pub of course! So I decided to walk home from St Neots, across the Common. The cows all had their calves with them so I had to take a picture on mh phone. I was really pleased to be able to manage the walk, although it took me quite a bit longer than usual. But I have been really stiff today.