Blackwater stream by mave
Photo 1486

Blackwater stream

In the New Forest, this is close to the Blackwater Arboretum. We went to Bolderwood too and managed to photograph deer, but they are still in the camera.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
407% complete

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
May 25th, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is peaceful and lovely!
May 25th, 2022  
