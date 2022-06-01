Previous
New Forest ponies by mave
New Forest ponies

Ponies in the New Forest taken at Fritham, Hampshire last week.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Mave

@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
Corinne C ace
Great collage!
June 1st, 2022  
