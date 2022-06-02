Previous
Four spot chaser by mave
Four spot chaser

We went to our local nature reserve looking for dragonflies and found, among others this four spot chaser.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Mave

@mave
Sue Cooper ace
Fabulous capture. So sharp. Fav
June 2nd, 2022  
