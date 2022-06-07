Previous
This way lads! by mave
Photo 1495

This way lads!

One of the officials at the jet ski racing taking competitors round the track for the first time.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Mave

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Nice action shot.
June 14th, 2022  
