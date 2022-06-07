Sign up
Photo 1495
This way lads!
One of the officials at the jet ski racing taking competitors round the track for the first time.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
1
1
Mave
@mave
It's time for an update. I didn't realise that I have been using 365 since September 2016. No wonder I feel as if many 365ers...
1499
photos
85
followers
91
following
410% complete
View this month »
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
4th June 2022 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jet
,
ski
,
racing
,
official
Merrelyn
ace
Nice action shot.
June 14th, 2022
